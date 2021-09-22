Analysts Expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.90 Million

Equities analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) will announce sales of $34.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.71 million. Gladstone Commercial posted sales of $33.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full-year sales of $138.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $138.70 million to $139.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $149.30 million, with estimates ranging from $147.10 million to $151.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 6.68%.

GOOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Aegis raised their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,100,000 after acquiring an additional 127,530 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,912,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,710,000 after acquiring an additional 70,623 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,192,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,463,000 after acquiring an additional 45,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,923,000 after acquiring an additional 67,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 9.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,602,000 after acquiring an additional 69,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

GOOD traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.43. The stock had a trading volume of 145,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.66. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $15.78 and a 52 week high of $23.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.54%.

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

