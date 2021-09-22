Analysts Expect Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) to Announce -$0.29 EPS

Analysts expect that Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) will post ($0.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Heat Biologics reported earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full-year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 1,198.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Heat Biologics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBX. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Heat Biologics during the first quarter valued at $190,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Heat Biologics during the first quarter valued at $88,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heat Biologics during the first quarter valued at $422,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Heat Biologics during the first quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Heat Biologics by 40.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 481,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 138,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTBX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.16. 1,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,515. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.84. Heat Biologics has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $17.00.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

