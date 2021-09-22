Analysts Expect Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) will announce earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Leslie’s reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Leslie’s.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LESL shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of Leslie’s stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,412,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,093. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and a PE ratio of 32.00. Leslie’s has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $32.84.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 25,976 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $696,416.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,386,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,168,767.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 799,669 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $21,439,125.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,791,198 shares of company stock worth $256,313,908.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 48.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

