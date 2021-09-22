Analysts Expect NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts predict that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) will announce $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for NOW’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.03. NOW posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NOW will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NOW.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

In related news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,317.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNOW. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NOW by 16.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,966,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NOW by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,735,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,954,000 after acquiring an additional 838,137 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NOW by 172.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 585,412 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NOW by 305.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 762,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 574,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NOW by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,587,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,967,000 after acquiring an additional 430,998 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNOW stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average of $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NOW has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.12 million, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 2.08.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

