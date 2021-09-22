Analysts Expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to Announce $1.40 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the highest is $1.40. Robert Half International posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 109%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $5.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

RHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.38.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 664,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,117,000 after purchasing an additional 32,082 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,467 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 12,485 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,110,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,773,000 after purchasing an additional 93,521 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RHI stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.13. The company had a trading volume of 20,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,797. Robert Half International has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $104.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.30%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

