Analysts Expect Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $491.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) will report sales of $491.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $497.00 million and the lowest is $486.20 million. Skyline Champion posted sales of $322.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full year sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Skyline Champion.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.99%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

NYSE:SKY traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.83. 273,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,853. Skyline Champion has a twelve month low of $23.74 and a twelve month high of $66.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.64.

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $1,798,835.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $463,879.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,403.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,138 shares of company stock worth $2,858,362 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the second quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the second quarter worth $97,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

