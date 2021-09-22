Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Entravision Communications (EVC)

Entravision Communications (NYSE: EVC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/17/2021 – Entravision Communications was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

9/16/2021 – Entravision Communications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

9/10/2021 – Entravision Communications was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

9/8/2021 – Entravision Communications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

9/1/2021 – Entravision Communications had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Noble Financial. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Entravision Communications was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

8/6/2021 – Entravision Communications was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

Shares of NYSE EVC traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $7.18. 7,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,755. Entravision Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $8.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.35. The company has a market cap of $612.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $178.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.10 million. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Analysts forecast that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.26%.

In other Entravision Communications news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 68,938 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $445,339.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Liberman A. Jeffery sold 31,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $194,535.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,340 in the last three months. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Entravision Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 54.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

