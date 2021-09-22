Analysts Set Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Target Price at $74.43

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.43.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ares Management in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE ARES traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Ares Management has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $81.16. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.24.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $507.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 174.2% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

