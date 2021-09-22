Analysts Set Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Target Price at $97.00

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.80.

CLH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CJS Securities upgraded Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $214,935.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total value of $205,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,447.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,650 shares of company stock worth $5,530,472. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Clean Harbors by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,295,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,063,000 after purchasing an additional 108,548 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,459,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,686,000 after acquiring an additional 93,760 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,265,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,892,000 after acquiring an additional 82,018 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,124,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,493,000 after acquiring an additional 79,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,080,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,625,000 after acquiring an additional 36,993 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $100.78 on Friday. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $52.22 and a 12-month high of $105.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $926.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

