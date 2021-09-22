Analysts Set JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Target Price at $19.79

Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JBLU shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna cut their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

In other news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $31,092.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,099.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,789 shares of company stock worth $106,613 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 88,089 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 193.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 16,655 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 237,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 510,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 41.70% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 597.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

