Analysts Set Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Target Price at $28.20

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $174,000. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $267,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBPH stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.18. The company had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,262. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.22.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.26. As a group, analysts expect that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

