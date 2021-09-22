Analysts Set Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Target Price at $16.20

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.83.
A number of analysts have weighed in on SYRS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday.
Shares of NASDAQ SYRS opened at $4.74 on Friday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The stock has a market cap of $293.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Capital Management LP grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,076,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 950,240 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,732,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,000 after buying an additional 842,404 shares during the period. Omega Fund Management LLC grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% during the second quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC now owns 2,274,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,398,000 after buying an additional 712,331 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 440.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 636,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after buying an additional 519,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.
Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
Read More: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.