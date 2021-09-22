Analysts Set Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Target Price at $16.20

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYRS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS opened at $4.74 on Friday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The stock has a market cap of $293.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). The business had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 442.40% and a negative return on equity of 82.58%. Research analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Capital Management LP grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,076,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 950,240 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,732,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,000 after buying an additional 842,404 shares during the period. Omega Fund Management LLC grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% during the second quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC now owns 2,274,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,398,000 after buying an additional 712,331 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 440.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 636,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after buying an additional 519,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

