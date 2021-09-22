Analyzing Echo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ECTE) and Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

Echo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ECTE) and Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Echo Therapeutics and Outset Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Echo Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Outset Medical -170.05% -37.89% -31.40%

This table compares Echo Therapeutics and Outset Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Echo Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Outset Medical $49.94 million 50.26 -$121.49 million ($4.85) -11.18

Echo Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Outset Medical.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Echo Therapeutics and Outset Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Echo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Outset Medical 0 3 6 0 2.67

Outset Medical has a consensus target price of $59.33, suggesting a potential upside of 9.47%. Given Outset Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Outset Medical is more favorable than Echo Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.9% of Outset Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Echo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Outset Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Echo Therapeutics

Echo Therapeutics, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in the development of non-invasive, and wireless continuous glucose monitoring system for use in the diabetes outpatient market. It offers needle-free skin preparation device as a platform technology that allows for enhanced skin permeation enabling extraction of analytes, such as glucose and delivery of topical pharmaceuticals. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

