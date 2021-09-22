APA (NASDAQ:APA) Trading 7.4% Higher

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)’s stock price traded up 7.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.15 and last traded at $20.15. 207,717 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,909,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.77.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist lowered their target price on shares of APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.97.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.76. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that APA Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. APA’s payout ratio is -9.26%.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APA by 85.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 27,725 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in APA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after acquiring an additional 16,637 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in APA by 79.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 60,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 26,794 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in APA by 23.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 375,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 71,980 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in APA by 23.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 330,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 63,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

About APA (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

