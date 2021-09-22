Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $228.50

Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 228.50 ($2.99) and last traded at GBX 226 ($2.95), with a volume of 543014 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 227 ($2.97).

The stock has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 3.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 212.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 203.74.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of GBX 5.97 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Apax Global Alpha’s previous dividend of $5.28. Apax Global Alpha’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.18%.

Apax Global Alpha Limited specializes in fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in public, private debt, and equity investments. Under fund of funds, the fund seeks to invest in funds managed by Apax Partners. It also makes derived investments which are investments in equities and debt derived from the insights gained via Apax' Private Equity activities.

