APi Group (NYSE:APG) Shares Gap Down to $21.65

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.65, but opened at $20.18. APi Group shares last traded at $20.13, with a volume of 4,688 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.35. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.31.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. APi Group had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 25.92%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in APi Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,158,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in APi Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,965,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,172 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in APi Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,043,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,995 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP increased its stake in APi Group by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in APi Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,996,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,386,000 after purchasing an additional 484,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Company Profile (NYSE:APG)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

