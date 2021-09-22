Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.28. Apogee Enterprises also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.200-$2.400 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on APOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

APOG traded up $1.64 on Wednesday, reaching $39.66. 1,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,172. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21 and a beta of 1.13. Apogee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $19.71 and a twelve month high of $43.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.39 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,430 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $102,011.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Apogee Enterprises stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 128.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

