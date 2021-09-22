Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE: ARI) recently:

9/22/2021 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

9/21/2021 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

9/8/2021 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

9/6/2021 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

8/31/2021 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

8/30/2021 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

8/16/2021 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

8/10/2021 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

8/9/2021 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

8/3/2021 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

8/2/2021 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.14. The company had a trading volume of 590,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,366. The company has a current ratio of 81.46, a quick ratio of 81.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.24. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $16.94.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc alerts:

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 75.66% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.