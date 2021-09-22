Apollo Currency (APL) Price Reaches $0.0023 on Top Exchanges

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $47.89 million and $5.09 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.43 or 0.00169529 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $237.02 or 0.00539832 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00017875 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00043231 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00012711 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

