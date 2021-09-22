Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Winfield Associates Inc.

Winfield Associates Inc. lessened its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.7% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 33.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Mark Stevens increased its holdings in Aptiv by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Marin lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 6,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded up $2.65 on Wednesday, hitting $144.95. 34,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,276. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $82.12 and a 52-week high of $170.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.12 and its 200 day moving average is $150.31.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on APTV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

