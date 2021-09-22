Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Short Interest Down 23.0% in August

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the August 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 575,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 3.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average of $4.06.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11. As a group, analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 54.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 195,685 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,738,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $862,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AQST. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aquestive Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.18.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

