Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s with its operations divided in Brazil; North Latin America division; South Latin America and the Caribbean division. It also runs quick service restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has operations in territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Arcos Dorados in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.78.

Shares of NYSE ARCO opened at $5.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.16 and a beta of 1.36. Arcos Dorados has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $6.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.74.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $591.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.22 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 1.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 86.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 39,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,186,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 112,256 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 2.3% in the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 400,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 798.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 92,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

See Also: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcos Dorados (ARCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.