Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Acquires Shares of 1,844,286 Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VLATU)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VLATU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,844,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,332,000. Valor Latitude Acquisition makes up about 1.5% of Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,988,000. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,934,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,934,000.

Get Valor Latitude Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS VLATU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.92. 3,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,991. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.93. Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.16.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLATU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VLATU).

Receive News & Ratings for Valor Latitude Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valor Latitude Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.