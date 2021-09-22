Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Buys New Shares in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 637,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slam during the second quarter worth about $1,938,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Slam during the second quarter worth about $969,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Slam during the second quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Slam in the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000.

SLAM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.69. The stock had a trading volume of 15,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,982. Slam Corp. has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $9.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

