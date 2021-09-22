Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Takes Position in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 770,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,469,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned about 2.68% of Z-Work Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $344,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $486,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $969,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $971,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. 42.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Z-Work Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:ZWRK remained flat at $$9.70 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,230. Z-Work Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.67.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZWRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Z-Work Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Z-Work Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.