Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Takes Position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,400,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned about 0.52% of Zeta Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZETA. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the second quarter worth approximately $2,100,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,470,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

ZETA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Shares of Zeta Global stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $6.02. 2,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,464. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.94). Equities analysts expect that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zeta Global Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

