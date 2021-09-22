Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $437.99 Million

Brokerages expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to post sales of $437.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $465.00 million and the lowest is $423.44 million. Ares Capital posted sales of $352.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ares Capital.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.97 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 12.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 26.4% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at $244,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 18.2% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 14,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at $588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,041,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,729. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average of $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.19. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $20.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.25%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Capital (ARCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.