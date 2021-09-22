Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) to report $0.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ares Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Ares Management posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $507.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.59 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARES shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.43.

Shares of Ares Management stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $76.53. The stock had a trading volume of 16,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,672. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.88 and a 200 day moving average of $62.24. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $81.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 13,697.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,527,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,135,000 after buying an additional 1,516,441 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,496,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $858,257,000 after buying an additional 1,391,706 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,364,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $849,864,000 after buying an additional 1,234,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 6,134.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 968,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,280,000 after buying an additional 953,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 31,395.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 926,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,923,000 after buying an additional 923,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

