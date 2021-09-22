Argus Lowers Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target to $85.00

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Argus from $120.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Argus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.80% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ITRI. Raymond James upgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Itron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Get Itron alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $77.41 on Monday. Itron has a 1 year low of $53.49 and a 1 year high of $122.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.72 and its 200 day moving average is $90.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -146.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.20). Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Itron will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $33,580.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 10,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $809,513.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,860.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,378 shares of company stock worth $922,442 over the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Itron by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Itron by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Itron by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.