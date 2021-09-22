Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 13.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $6,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANET. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 40.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 37.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 37.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $72,000. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $351.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.96 and a 52-week high of $384.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.30.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

ANET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.33.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.08, for a total value of $864,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,803.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.27, for a total value of $3,552,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,880 shares of company stock valued at $82,218,335. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

