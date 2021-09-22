Arjuna Capital Acquires 5,110 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Arjuna Capital lifted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in 3M by 62.3% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 104,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,135,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 1.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 159,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 8.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,281,000 after acquiring an additional 10,974 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 9.9% in the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 23,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

NYSE MMM traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $180.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,260. 3M has a 12 month low of $156.13 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.54. The company has a market cap of $104.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

In other news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total transaction of $640,501.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.