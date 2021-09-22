Arjuna Capital Grows Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in The Kroger by 52.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 51,060,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Kroger by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,835 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in The Kroger by 13,815.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,725,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,141 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in The Kroger by 99.9% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,939,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,806,000 after purchasing an additional 969,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in The Kroger by 355.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 954,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,336,000 after purchasing an additional 744,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $32,917.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,562.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,428 shares of company stock worth $855,251. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.31. 211,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,250,557. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.94 and its 200-day moving average is $39.29. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.21%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. upped their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

