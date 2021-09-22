Arjuna Capital Has $2.39 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Arjuna Capital trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,075 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.0% of Arjuna Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,076,052,000 after purchasing an additional 65,913 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,817,245,000 after purchasing an additional 103,574 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,213,467,000 after purchasing an additional 45,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,206,330 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,634,676,000 after purchasing an additional 208,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,705,892 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $18.43 on Wednesday, hitting $627.46. The stock had a trading volume of 192,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,240. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $638.74 and a 200 day moving average of $555.67. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $673.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.20, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $679.57.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.