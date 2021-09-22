Arjuna Capital Makes New Investment in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.33.

Shares of SJM traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.98. 15,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,742. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.65. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $108.15 and a 1-year high of $140.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 43.42%.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

