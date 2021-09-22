Arjuna Capital Purchases 407 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Arjuna Capital grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,443 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises approximately 2.5% of Arjuna Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.25.

Shares of HD stock traded up $4.20 on Wednesday, reaching $338.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,969,857. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The company has a market capitalization of $357.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

