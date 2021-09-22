Arjuna Capital Raises Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 1.6% of Arjuna Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 15,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

NYSE:EMR traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.09. 129,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,598,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.86 and a 200 day moving average of $96.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $63.16 and a 1-year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.