Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc Sells 7,500 Shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Stock

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $263,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,000 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $248,710.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $269,175.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $272,175.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $269,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 5,000 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $181,000.00.

ALCO opened at $34.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Alico, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.55 and a 12 month high of $38.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.31. The stock has a market cap of $261.68 million, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.50.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Alico had a net margin of 48.47% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alico, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is currently -833.33%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Alico from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALCO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Alico by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alico by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,962,000 after purchasing an additional 13,190 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alico by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management boosted its stake in Alico by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 27,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Alico by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

About Alico

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the following segments: Alico Citrus, Land Management and Operations. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating, and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets.

