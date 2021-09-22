Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.30 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.59) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($9.18) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.94) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aroundtown currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.25 ($8.53).

ETR:AT1 opened at €6.07 ($7.14) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a fifty-two week high of €7.16 ($8.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.51, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €6.54 and a 200-day moving average price of €6.54.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

