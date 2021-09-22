Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Asensus Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Asensus Surgical stock opened at $1.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $440.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.22. Asensus Surgical has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $6.95.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 million. Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 1,162.78% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Asensus Surgical will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

