ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives $784.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $792.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

ASML stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $853.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,968. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $798.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $698.11. ASML has a 1 year low of $351.09 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The stock has a market cap of $349.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. ASML’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASML will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ASML by 14.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,289,094,000 after buying an additional 1,480,431 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 2.1% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,491,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,772,846,000 after buying an additional 92,630 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,053,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,800,226,000 after buying an additional 92,657 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ASML by 0.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,605,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,799,997,000 after buying an additional 13,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,233,248,000 after buying an additional 133,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

