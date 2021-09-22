Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for infectious diseases and other disorders of the gastrointestinal (GI) system. Assembly’s product portfolio consists of two late stage assets: VEN 307 for relief from pain associated with anal fissures and VEN 308 for the treatment of fecal incontinence. The Company is also developing novel microbiome-based technology for targeted oral delivery of therapeutic bacteria, complex proteins, viral antigens and small molecules to treat intractable infectious diseases of the GI tract, such as C. difficile infections. Assembly Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc., is based in New York. “

ASMB has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. William Blair downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.10 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.91.

Shares of ASMB stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.26. 17,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,276. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.34. Assembly Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 78.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $43,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 9.5% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 31,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 39.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 50.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

