Atlas Arteria Limited (ASX:ALX) Insider Andrew Cook Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Atlas Arteria Limited (ASX:ALX) insider Andrew Cook purchased 10,000 shares of Atlas Arteria stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$6.69 ($4.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$66,880.00 ($47,771.43).

The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.53.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Atlas Arteria’s previous Interim dividend of $0.11. Atlas Arteria’s payout ratio is currently -1,529.41%.

Atlas Arteria Limited owns, develops, and operates toll roads. It holds a 13.4% interest in 22-kilometer toll road investors partnership II (TRIP II), the concessionaire for Dulles Greenway toll road located in Virginia, the United States. The company was formerly known as Macquarie Atlas Roads Limited and changed its name to Atlas Arteria Limited in May 2018.

