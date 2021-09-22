Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) rose 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.67 and last traded at $22.67. Approximately 1,363 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 649,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.28.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Atomera in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.93 and a beta of 1.55.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04).

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Atomera by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,287,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,601,000 after purchasing an additional 28,934 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atomera by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 964,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,684,000 after purchasing an additional 76,396 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atomera by 7.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 21,983 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Atomera by 15.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 45,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Atomera by 1,156.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 284,337 shares in the last quarter. 31.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atomera Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in April 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

