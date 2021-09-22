Aufman Associates Inc Decreases Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Aufman Associates Inc lowered its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings in PPL were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 109,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.57. 64,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,864,804. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $25.47 and a 1 year high of $30.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.86.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut PPL to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

