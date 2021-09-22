Aufman Associates Inc Purchases Shares of 155,004 Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Aufman Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 155,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000. Alto Ingredients makes up about 0.7% of Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Aufman Associates Inc owned about 0.21% of Alto Ingredients as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALTO. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the second quarter worth $2,687,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the second quarter worth $1,999,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the second quarter worth $2,599,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Alto Ingredients in the second quarter valued at about $275,000. 59.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALTO stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.72. 57,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,261,243. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $343.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 2.99. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $11.44.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Alto Ingredients had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 0.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alto Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Alto Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Alto Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alto Ingredients from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

