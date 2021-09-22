Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga Sells 32,500 Shares

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $779,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Bindert Huizinga also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 22,500 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $489,375.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 10,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $198,000.00.

NASDAQ AUPH traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $23.39. 300,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,171,874. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.75. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $24.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 0.48.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 242.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AUPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

