Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.15.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACB shares. Atb Cap Markets restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.49 to $6.78 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$8.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 48.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 107,069 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 7.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 115.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,177,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,961,000 after acquiring an additional 632,079 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 218.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,170 shares during the period. Finally, SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter worth $466,000. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $6.01. 8,400,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,618,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.21. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $18.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

