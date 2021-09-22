Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,564 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 12.0% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 28,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $632,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter worth about $466,000. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACB. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.49 to $6.78 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$8.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aurora Cannabis has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $7.59.

Shares of NYSE ACB opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.22. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 3.17. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

