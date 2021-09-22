Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 154,134 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,112,655 shares.The stock last traded at $6.09 and had previously closed at $6.03.

ACB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.49 to $6.78 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$8.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $7.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 3.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 57.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 17,583 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 543.9% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 593,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 501,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 3.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 113,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 13.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 151,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 18,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 57.6% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

