AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Short Interest Update

AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 823,800 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the August 15th total of 663,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,238.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoCanada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AOCIF opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.34. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $47.00.

AutoCanada, Inc engages in the operation of franchised automobile dealerships. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segment. The firm offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection products.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.